THE UNWINDING OF THE MIRACLE: A Memoir of Life, Death, and Everything That Comes After. By Julie Yip-Williams. Random House. 336 pages. $27.
When I became a doctor 40 years ago, a diagnosis of metastatic cancer, cancer that has spread from its original site, was usually a death sentence, rapidly executed. Recent progress in treatment means that sentence is often delayed. For such patients, the existential problem of what gives life meaning and purpose acquires a real and painful immediacy: What matters in life? How should I spend what little time I have left?
Julie Yip-Williams died of metastatic colon cancer at age 42 in March 2018, five years after the diagnosis. Her posthumously published book “The Unwinding of the Miracle” is essentially the blog she kept during those five years, ending with her death.
Yip-Williams was a refugee from Vietnam. She interweaves the story of her cancer with that of her family and early life. Only when Yip-Williams was in her 20s did her mother confess to her that her parents had, at her grandmother’s insistence, tried to have her poisoned after birth, as she was born with congenital cataracts. A blind girl in traditional Vietnamese society had a dismal future. The herbalist they went to, however, refused the request. Once in the United States, Yip-Williams’ vision was partially restored by cataract surgery, and she eventually graduated from Harvard Law School.
There is, therefore, a bitter irony to the story. Yip-Williams’ life is a shining example of the American Dream: of hard work and determination against impossible odds being rewarded with affluence and success. She survives attempted infanticide by her own parents and a month’s perilous boat journey to Hong Kong, becomes a successful lawyer, meets and marries the man of her dreams and has two children. Then, at age 37, she falls ill with metastatic cancer.
Yip-Williams writes with a savage honesty about the strains her illness imposed on her children and husband. She writes movingly of how she was torn by the wish to abandon the fight and find peace in accepting her death, and the feeling that this would be betraying her family. “Is it more courageous to continue or to stop?” she asks “Is it more loving to leave or to stay?”
She clearly found no simple answer to this question.
“Live, friends. Just live,” she advises us.
“I wanted to face my death with honesty,” Yip-Williams tells us “with eyes wide open, with understanding and courage, even amid the fear, and, I hoped, with some newly gained wisdom.” She finally approaches death consoled by her conviction in an afterlife and tells us that, “in accepting my death, I have learned to live more fully.”
And yet the book shows how difficult this was, and how it was impossible for her to escape completely from the blessing and curse of hope.