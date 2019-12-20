LEARNING FROM THE GERMANS: Race and the Memory of Evil. By Susan Neiman. Farrar, Straus and Giroux. 415 pages. $30.

When friends come to visit her in Berlin, Susan Neiman takes them to a site that is not well-known. The Rosenstrasse Memorial, just off Alexanderplatz in the former East Berlin, marks the story of what Neiman calls "the largest and only successful nonviolent protest that took place in Nazi Germany."

That protest, spontaneously undertaken by German women whose Jewish husbands had been jailed, ultimately forced the regime to release the men. Today it is marked by a few sandstone sculptures set in an out-of-the-way park. "What is tragic," Neiman writes, "is not so much that the story is hardly known, its heroines' names unremembered, but that nobody followed their example."

The story of the Rosenstrasse Memorial is one of dozens of moving accounts in Neiman's new book, which considers how Germans have confronted the evils of their past and what we in the United States and elsewhere might learn from them. Neiman is uniquely qualified to undertake such a comparative study. An American-born philosopher, she has taught in the U.S., Israel and Germany, looking at each place not only through an intellectual lens, but also through her own lived experience as a Jewish woman.

While Neiman makes it clear that she has a personal stake in truth-telling and historical memory, the great strength in the book is her argument that we all have a stake. How we tell the truth, or choose to skillfully avoid it, makes all the difference in who we see ourselves to be and how we understand our responsibilities.

Neiman's book is organized into three sections that consider Germany, the American South, and the moral and ethical questions that derive from the contrast. Beginning in the German context, she explains the concept of Vergangenheitsaufarbeitung (working off the past), which animates the book.

Following the defeat of National Socialism, Germans in both the East and the West began to address the atrocities committed in their names, often by their own family members. Neiman offers a profoundly thought-provoking discussion of the ways the different halves of Germany approached the work, including whom to memorialize, which Holocaust sites to preserve and how to address national silence and shame. She uses the discussion as a springboard into her section on the American South.

Neiman moves from German attempts to work off the past to American efforts to romanticize it. Noting the prevalence of Confederate "Johnny Reb" statues in Southern town squares, she wonders how people of color must feel to see those who fought to defend slavery honored in such a way.

As a Jew, she offers a thought exercise: "Germany has no statues of Nazis," she writes. "But I've tried to imagine how I'd feel if it did, lining those streets I have come to love. ... I am certain I could not have stayed, or chosen to raise children, in a place where every town chose to erect a monument to Johnny Reb — call him Hans Wehrmacht — for all those who died serving the Nazi regime."

Yet the American South is overrun with memorials to the myth of the Lost Cause, which downplays the evil of slavery and the suffering it caused in favor of a narrative of white nobility and innocence. One of the differences between German and American attempts to work off the past, Neiman writes, is that a German myth of self-victimization was never allowed to take hold in the way it was in the South. Germans understood themselves to be perpetrators, and a moral responsibility followed from that knowledge. White Southerners, however, chose to avoid such a reckoning by inventing a different story altogether.

Neiman spends much of the book listening to people in both countries and sharing their voices with us. As such, reading it is an immensely rich and difficult experience. She leaves us to draw many of our own conclusions, though it is clear that she is asking Americans to learn from Germans since they are more practiced at telling painful historical truths than we are. What she hopes is that an honest reckoning might free us from the illusions that have held us back as a society, kept us separated from each other and played into the hands of right-wing extremists and neo-Nazis here at home.

There is no path forward until we commit ourselves to telling the most painful parts of our history without whitewashing or mythologizing. As James Baldwin once wrote, the work of an artist is "to tell as much of the truth as one can bear, and then a little more." So, too, is the work of a citizen, according to Neiman. The question, of course, is whether we can bear it.

It's an important question for all of us who live in a city where John C. Calhoun still towers over the main square. A vehement defender of the institution of slavery, his statue sends an unambiguous message to all who visit. We still valorize white supremacists and allow them to remain on the pedestals where they were put. Neiman reminds us that until we reckon with these hateful symbols, and the historic and present politics they represent, we will remain captive to them, our moral imagination and our vision of the future narrowed by the encroachment of an unresolved past.

In a stirring final section, Neiman invites us to think more deeply about who suffered the real harms, then and now, and what practical steps we can take to begin working off the past and addressing the unanswered questions of justice. Her book is a challenging and unsettling read, and it is for this reason that I recommend it.

It would be appropriate to read the book at the Rosenstrasse Memorial near the images of the women who stood up to Nazi terror. An analogous site in Charleston would be the similarly out-of-the-way monument to Denmark Vesey in Hampton Park. Vesey did something worth remembering when he organized resistance against white supremacy in the Lowcountry, and his memorial is a rare exception to our Confederate-laden landscape.

Reading near his statue might help us to feel not only the long shadow of our history, but a few pinpricks of its light. We might ask, alongside Neiman, what stories we choose to tell, whom we celebrate, and what would happen if more of us followed the best examples?