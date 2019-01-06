IN MY MIND'S EYE: A Thought Diary. By Jan Morris. Liveright. 208 pages. $19.95.
At the start of her 10th decade, Jan Morris was asked to write a diary of her thoughts. Day-to-day observations and experiences, mostly light, some weighty, others the expected ruminations of a versatile British author long celebrated for her histories and travel writing.
Morris, now 92, undertook the task with some trepidation, not because of her age — she is doing quite nicely, thank you — but out of modesty: Why would anyone care?
Well, we do. Especially when these brief, daily entries range so widely, from sharp, wistful or cranky to eccentric and grandmotherly. Of course, as with most undertakings of this sort, the entries are highly variable and their qualities uneven. This is especially the case when Morris stirs up the bees in her bonnet: Donald Trump, gun laws, horrors in the daily news, her abhorrence of zoos, et al.
Curiously, for a diary that chiefly chronicles observations in and around her home of 70 years, rural Wales, the book opens with a paean to small-town America of the 1950s and '60s, the lasting impression she harbors of a country she continues to cherish, warts and all (she is no less enamored of Manhattan Island).
The challenges and tribulations of old age are rarely addressed in these pieces, which touch upon anything and everything that piques her interest on any given day, though if there is a thread running throughout, it is that of nature. Morris, whose “Battleship Yamato: Of War, Beauty and Irony” was published last May, devotes not one word to that identity for which she is widely known, as a pioneering transsexual.
At her best, Morris is perceptive and astute, her tenor improvisational on such disparate topics as monarchical absurdities, the writings of Montaigne, her long-time companion Elizabeth, address books as repositories of memory, sentiment vs. sentimentality, the traps of ego, the comforts of keepsakes, the wonder of birds and the majesty of cats. But she also can be naive and a bit gloomy, as in her elegies for "a British nation tottering on the brink of catastrophe" and the changing nature of the English character.
Certainly, she is no fan of Brexit. Rather, "I have been in my time an old school imperial patriot, a groping liberal internationalist and a whole hog Welsh nationalist, and I feel myself to be a bit of all of them to this day."
Some entries begin well but quickly dissipate, as if Morris lost interest mid-paragraph.
But she nails it on the power of art: "It is Art, which is infinite in itself, which can be creative or comforting, active or passive, which comes from nowhere, which goes everywhere, which is omniscient, which is laughter and pity and puzzle and beauty, which is equally available to all of us, practitioners or recipients, and which can satisfy all our senses while the going is good. Wordsworth ... seemed to conclude that if there is a God, Nature is the breath of it, and Art its language."
Her ardor for books has not diminished, particularly for those in her personal library: "What an infinite pleasure to have such a host of old associates in the house — and new ones, too. ... They are like so many friends sitting there in their stacks, and they have matured or declined along with me ... and if they are often out of date, well, bless their hearts, so am I."