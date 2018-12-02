TRANSCRIPTION. By Kate Atkinson. Simon and Schuster. 333 pages. $28.
Kate Atkinson began her career writing zesty, distinctive novels — “Behind the Scenes at the Museum” and “Human Croquet” — that took joy in tilting away from everyday limitations. Ruby Lennox, the protagonist of “Behind the Scenes,” for instance, is vocally and critically present at her own creation. Isobel Fairfax, of “Human Croquet,” hurtles through time, dipping down to meet her ancestors at points on their long timeline.
From the start, Atkinson has been playing around with the idea that history and personality are fictions and that the path of life is just one contingency after another. “Transcription,” her new novel, takes readers back to the World War II setting of her masterpiece, “Life After Life” and its companion volume, “A God in Ruins.” Although “Transcription” is less overtly ambitious, it too leads down the rabbit hole of history.
We meet Juliet Armstrong, the hero of “Transcription,” on the day of her death in 1981. She has been hit by a car and is “badly damaged.” Lying on the pavement, she thinks, “What an odd thing existence was.” Life has made Juliet a kind of free-floating question mark. A running gag in the novel involves us in the question of “whose girl” Juliet is. There are many claimants. Orphaned at 17, she gives up her university ambitions. In 1940, she is plucked out of secretarial school and recruited into spydom. She has a gift for undetectable lies and is almost immediately recruited for an elaborate M15 operation.
In an Afterword, Atkinson describes the real M15 operation that inspired Juliet’s. In 2015, during one of the periodic releases by M15 to the National Archives, she read about one “Jack King” who posed as a Gestapo agent to infiltrate fascist circles in England. Jack King (Godfrey Toby in the novel) invited Nazi sympathizers to a flat off the Edgeware Road, where he encouraged them to share their secrets.
It’s a truly bizarre, rinky-dink enterprise. While Jack King chatted up his fifth columnists, a typist on the other side of the wall recorded everything that was said. Juliet is this transcriber. Her reports are full of “chatter and gossip,” punctuated by inaudible minutes and “biscuit interludes.” The 1940s setting of the novel is great fun, often farcical in its stagy details: bodies stashed in coal holes, escapes out second story windows, good pearls snatched off the neck of a corpse.
A traditional spy novel turns out to be an excellent venue for Atkinson to update her longstanding interrogation of what’s “real.” Beneath the apparatus of the spy novel — with its layers of identity, counterfeit premises, double and triple dealings — is the seed bed of all Atkinson’s fictions: that anything might have been something else. At one point, Juliet thinks, “I have been too many people.”
As a spy, she slips into fake identities with ease: “And then there was Juliet Armstrong, who some days seemed like the most fictitious of them all.” The girl she used to be no longer exists, even in 1940. During the years of her wartime spying, she is brisk and fearless, with a funny, likable voice. By 1950, the novel’s other main time setting, Juliet has learned the prosaic lesson that actions have consequences. She is almost fractured by them.
Everything that happens is a “small part of something larger.” Once enlisted, Juliet comes to feel that she is forever at war. The scale of her transcriptions, with all their false heroics, is insignificant before the huge facts of war and death. In the midst of her life of tracking clues and telling lies, Juliet pauses to wonder whether the operation was “so crucial that it had necessitated a human sacrifice.” Inevitably, there is mess and death. Someone has to do the mopping up.
The 1950 iteration of Juliet suspects that her “soul has been confiscated.” In her youth, she had cast herself as Diana, the hunter. Now, she knows herself to be the stag, after all, and “the hounds are closing in.” She isn’t alone. Atkinson imagines Teddy Todd, the hero of “A God in Ruins,” her last novel, outlasting not only the war but England he fought for. Juliet Armstrong is in the same position. She lives in an empty space of memory. In book after fascinating book, Kate Atkinson has been showing us that what’s left after a world at war is a person at war.
