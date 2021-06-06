Review: In 'Whereabouts,' written in Italian and translated, Jhumpa Lahiri examines uprootedness

WHEREABOUTS. By Jhumpa Lahiri. Translated from Italian by Jhumpa Lahiri. Knopf. 157 pages. $24.

On the face of it, nothing much happens in Jumpa Lahiri’s short, moody novel “Whereabouts.” Readers who love the crowded, unruly world of Lahiri’s Bengali Americans (“Interpreter of Maladies,” “The Namesake,” “The Lowland”) may be shocked by the tight perspective of “Whereabouts.” With her new novel, Lahiri makes a dramatic shift, most surprisingly in language. In the years after the release of “The Lowland,” Lahiri moved to Italy, studied the language, and published a memoir in Italian. “Whereabouts” is her first novel written in Italian and translated into English by Lahiri.

Why? Although she writes dreamy English, Lahiri says she has never felt at home in the language. In her family, English was an affliction, the unhappy consequence of political displacement. At home they spoke Bengali. English, she says, comes tethered to a “heavy, burdensome aspect” of her past. Finally, she admits to herself, “I’m tired of it.”

It turns out that, living and writing in another language, Lahiri isn’t purged of feeling separate and ill-fitted, but the problem is no longer the English language. Looking forward to her Italian life, she writes, “I see before me a new room, empty.” She feels happy to embrace the “possibilities of imperfection.”

When he heard about her plan, the Italian writer Dominico Starnone wrote her, “A new language is almost a new life. ... You slip into another logic and another sensibility.” With “Whereabouts,” Lahiri has done just that.

Our gateway to the novel’s world is an unnamed woman in her 40s, who grew up in the Italian town where she still lives. We know little about her beyond the stats. She is a professor, but we don’t know her subject. She admits that her “heart’s not in it.” She lives alone in a tiny, neat apartment. She enjoys a few rituals and indulgences: swimming twice-weekly in a local pool, eating in the piazza outside her apartment, strolling around her neighborhood, eavesdropping and spying.

Lahiri’s narrator delivers this curated life in spare, mesmerizing language. Each sentence is a clipped thought, not always connected to the other sentences. In the end, the details add up to a profound loneliness.

With one exception, each short chapter (the longest is five pages; most are shorter) carries a title that begins with a preposition and announces its whereabouts: “On the Street” (twice), “In Spring,” “In the Pool,” “In My Head” (three times). For all that, these are unanchored stories. The dominant impression is of emotional drift. Wherever she is, and whatever the conditions, it is neither the time nor the place for epic emotions, and our narrator is not the person to deliver them.

The first “On the Street” chapter introduces a character who pops up more than once: “a man I might have been involved with, maybe shared a life with.” He is married to her friend, and they have two children. The speaker shares her life with no one and has to be ”content with a firm embrace.” They both know it would be pointless to branch into something reckless.

“In the Spring” opens with the line: “In the Spring, I suffer.” But every season has its own brand of sorrow. “In August,” for instance, has this observation: “In August my neighborhood thins out, it wastes away like an old woman who was once a stunning beauty.” During this thin season, she fattens her surroundings. One of her neighbors is selling items from his house, and she begins to buy: “In the stark summer desert, this oasis of objects, this ongoing flow of goods, reminds me that everything vanishes, and also reminds me of the banal, stubborn residue of life.”

In the chapter “Nowhere,” as she’s racing toward the end of this gorgeous little book and whatever is beyond it, Lahiri’s narrator considers a life of packing and unpacking: “Is there any place we’re not moving through? Disoriented, lost, at sea, at odds, astray, adrift, bewildered, confused, uprooted, turned around. I’m related to these related terms. These words are my abode, my only foothold.”