Review: In latest novel, Anne Tyler finds her kind of maladjusted protagonist

REDHEAD BY THE SIDE OF THE ROAD. By Anne Tyler. Knopf. 178 pages. $26.95.
In the opening pages of “Red Head by the Side of the Road,” Anne Tyler’s new novel, a narrator asks whether Micah Mortimer, her protagonist, will spend the next 30 or 40 years “this way.” At that point, we don’t know the half of what “this way” is.
Micah is a rule-abiding, routine-loving misfit. At 40, he’s settled into fuddy-duddy ways. His is a classic Anne Tyler situation. He’s afraid of being trapped (“You don’t want to seal off your exits”). In the end, freedom and distance become the traps. Like so many Tyler characters, he is a lost, lonely person whose life needs to be disarranged.
The universe is trying to send a message to Micah Morimer, or, rather, several messages. Which one will land? He’s very proud of getting things right. The chores are done in a weekly rotation, the mopping on Monday and so forth.
He is an excellent computer technician and author of a down-to-basics computer manual, “First Plug It In.” When he heads out in his Kia with the Tech Hermit sign, Micah imagines that a surveillance system he calls “Traffic God” is watching and commenting with pleasure: “Notice how he uses his turn signal when no one’s behind him” and the like.
Every message doesn’t come with built-in applause. One day he comes home to find a boy waiting on his stoop — the handsome, polished, privileged Brink Adams, whose name says it all. Brink, the son of Micah’s long-ago college girlfriend Lorna, is looking for a father.
Around the same time, he also gets a message from Cass Slade, his steady girlfriend (a word Micah refuses to use). She’s been kicked out of her apartment because her landlady has found that Whiskers, her adolescent cat, is living there in violation of the lease.
The twin challenges of Brink and Cassie cause Micah to face a kind of mechanical failure in his life: “Sometimes when he was dealing with people, he felt like he was operating one of those claw machines on a boardwalk, those shovel things where you tried to scoop up a prize but the controls were too unwieldy and you worked at too great a remove.”
In the back of Micah’s mind is the phrase, “some people, they just don’t have a clue.” The problems posed by Brink and Cass dominate the plot because they nudge Micah to face facts: He might just be one of those clueless people, leaving prizes behind because he can’t figure out how to scoop them up. When Micah opens his heart to the mistakes and fumbles that come with taking a chance, his story can lurch forward.
Tyler builds in loads of quirk but also loads of old-fashioned sweetness. Smack in the middle of the novel is a family scene that situates Micah in a larger world of vigor and contingency. Micah, it turns out, is the family hero, the only boy in a family of lively girls and the one they all expected to make something special of himself. His four sisters are all waitresses like their mother. An “atmosphere of catastrophe” prevails in their houses, but the air is also thick with laughter. They tease him about his finicky habits, and he provides free computer services so they won’t think he’s such a weirdo after all.
Micah is exactly Anne Tyler’s kind of weirdo. He has untapped reserves of love, if only he can admit his need. The title redhead greets him every morning on his 7 a.m. run, standing by the side of the road as a reminder of both his need and his blindness. She is actually a faded fire hydrant. Every morning, Micah goes through the same routine: first excited by the prospect of meeting the redhead, then let down by the truth.
By the novel’s end, things are looking up. Tyler closes with her trademark happy ending, a nod to modified hopes, The image of Cass and Micah stumbling together on the novel’s last page is her kind of fairy tale wrap-up, punctuated with Micah’s soulful admission: “I’m a roomful of broken hearts.”