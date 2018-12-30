WHY RELIGION? A Personal Story. By Elaine Pagels. Ecco. 235 Pages. $27.99.
On a bright winter morning, Elaine Pagels ducked into the vestibule of the Church of the Heavenly Rest in New York to warm up. She had been on a run, trying to clear her mind, when she passed the church's open door. Yet what was worrying her could not be outrun. Pagels' young son had just received a devastating diagnosis, and Elaine and her husband, Heinz, were reeling. When she stepped into the church, she was struck by the simple beauty of the choral music and the plainspoken elegance of the prayers.
What parishioners wouldn't have known was that the curious woman in running shorts at the back of the sanctuary was a renowned historian of early Christianity. She was, by then, a Princeton professor and a MacArthur Fellow, known for her study of ancient Christian texts found at Nag Hammadi in Egypt and the gnostic faith they proclaimed. Her foundational work, "The Gnostic Gospels," won the National Book Award; it was then, and remains, required reading in religious studies programs around the world. Yet when Pagels stepped inside the church on that cold day, she was more seeker than scholar.
In her new memoir “Why Religion?” Pagels combines what she has lived and what she has learned in a story of depth and compassion. In just over 200 pages, she covers a lifetime of reading ancient texts and the wisdom they offer, often surprisingly counter to what we have been told, and also the deepest experiences of suffering she has known, including the death of her son, Mark, followed swiftly by the compounding loss of her husband.
Throughout her story, Pagels struggles to put into practice the theology and philosophy she had spent so much time studying. Her memoir is anguished, poignant and contains unexpected moments of grace. It reads, in many ways, like a gnostic text of its own filled with hidden wisdom that is slowly revealed.
When Pagels first began to study the gnostic material as a graduate student at Harvard, she found it to be a revelation. She was among the first scholars to access the library from Nag Hammadi and other early Christian manuscripts that had been safeguarded for centuries.
These texts were called gnostic, from the Greek word gnosis, which is often understood to mean knowledge. Yet in “The Gnostic Gospels,” Pagels clarified that the knowledge to which the gnostics referred was not rational; it was a more intuitive way of knowing.
Early gnostic Christians believed that to know God, we must know our humanity, that Jesus was a spiritual guide, and that the kingdom of heaven is not somewhere else but is spread out all around us, we simply fail to recognize it. These ideas were deemed heretical by early Christian councils and therefore the texts were not included in the canon of Biblical literature. Yet Pagels points out that "heresy" can be translated as "choice." The men who exercised their power in the early church did so in a way that limited choice and created a narrower, more orthodox faith.
Perhaps what Pagels does best in her memoir is convey how relevant these ancient struggles are to the present moment. It is impossible to read about councils of men making determinations for the early church and Pagels' own experience as a young woman in the very male confines of Harvard Divinity School in the 1960s without simultaneously hearing the voices of the current #MeToo movement.
As she recounts how male scholars attacked the publication of “The Gnostic Gospels” with a particularly personal vitriol, she recalls the words of early church fathers toward women who dared to raise their voices at the time. The combination of past and present is Pagels' strong suit, and she is particularly adept at showing us how the tension between the two is never fully resolved so much as passed on to each of us to work out in our own way.
Yet the most compelling struggles Pagels shares are the questions of suffering. "What fascinates me most," she writes, "are the experiences that shape, shatter, and transform those who initiate or engage them — experiences that precipitate us into new relationships with ourselves and others." It is this fascination that animates her memoir. Whether she is discussing early Christian texts or the process of grieving the death of a child, Pagels writes with a rare curiosity and care.
As such, reading the book feels like spending time with a wise teacher, someone who possesses both a Princeton intellect and a gnostic intuition. And while the book is certainly heretical in terms of offering us a choice of how we might approach religion, the heresy is warmhearted and inviting. The more time we spend with Elaine Pagels, the more we might adopt her project of putting all our study into practice.
I can't help but think that her memoir is a secret gift to the church at Christmas. Anyone who opens it may find a very new year indeed.