GOODBYE, PARIS. By Anstey Harris. Touchstone. 277 pages. $26.
“Goodbye, Paris” looks like a sweet novel perfect for the beach, a vacation or relaxing evenings in. The cover is cutesy, the title hints at romance and the page count suggests a quick read. But you know what they say about books and their covers, and this one frustrates that saying to no end.
Anstey Harris’ debut novel follows Grace Atherton, a reclusive string instrument maker and repairer living in a small English village, as a chance heroic action by her boyfriend leads to the unraveling not only of the life she’s built around him but the future she’s dreamed about. Instead, she is forced to consider her own life and rediscover connections, both human and musical.
In a way, “Paris” is standard light-reading fare and what you expect from a book about the music world. It’s got the demanding foreign music professor, the high-stakes competition where the main character is a long-shot to win, even healing through the power of music. However, Grace is a luthier, not a performer, and that gives Harris a unique way to write about the world of musicians.
Grace’s relationship with David, her married boyfriend, is unsurprising. He’s so too-good-to-be-true that it’s almost impossible to feel anything for him but disdain — and impatience for one of them to break off the affair. Grace even acknowledges that her relationship with him is “naive and stupid” but insists that she is neither. It is clear she is in denial of the control David has over her life.
Paris is where Grace and David have their romantic trysts, and it is during one of these secret meetings that he rescues a woman from the Metro and kicks off the book's plot. It is where, at the midpoint of the book, Grace learns of David's deceit, and where the book ends when she quits the relationship and takes control of her life. But mostly the narrative is set in Grace's small English village as she waits for her perfect life with David to start.
This is no pastoral idyll. Throughout the first half of the novel, Grace tells us about trauma after trauma that she has endured. She believes she was kicked out of music school because she could not live up to her professor's musical perfectionism. And while the sexual overtones in his demands are clear to the reader, they go right over Grace's head. Nevertheless, she is still so traumatized by his bullying she cannot play her cello in front of other people.
And when David's chance act of heroism reveals their affair to his wife and her hopes for their future are dashed, Grace destroys almost all of the instruments in her shop in a physical representation of years of emotional trauma.
It is a credit to Harris that her protagonist is so emotionally affecting, but spending the first half of the book reading how Grace has been traumatized in almost every conceivable way makes it difficult to get into this story, which is told in the first person, present tense to make a stronger impression. Had Harris started at Grace’s lowest point and spent the book revealing what led to this moment of pain and rage and showing her protagonist's recovery, perhaps the reader could have enjoyed a seductive element of intrigue.
While Harris leans on cliches initially, the narrative gets more interesting once Grace hits rock bottom. In the book's third act, Harris provides reveal after reveal that change Grace's understanding of herself. Even if her recovery seems to happen too quickly, too easily, it is rewarding to watch the once lonely and isolated Grace heal with the help of a community she discovers has had her back all along.
"Goodbye, Paris” might be predictable, but it doesn’t shy away from addressing trauma and the good and bad ways people can learn to cope with it. In the end, it feels more like a tune than a symphony.
Reviewer Debbie Clark is a newsroom clerk at The Post and Courier.