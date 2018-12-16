ALWAYS LOOK ON THE BRIGHT SIDE OF LIFE: A Sortabiography. By Eric Idle. Crown Archetype. 289 pages. $27.
What exactly is a “sortabiography”? Eric Idle explains in his introduction — or his apology, as he styles it — that he is presenting the best version of his life before, during and almost 50 years after becoming a founding member of one of the most innovative comedy troupes of all time. “If it isn’t exactly what went down, it’s certainly how it should have happened,” he writes.
Fittingly, Idle begins this sortabiography with a quick chapter about his now classic song “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life” and the first time he sang it to Graham Chapman while filming the movie “Life of Brian.” He then launches into a stream-of-consciousness tale of, if not the meaning of his life, then how he remembers it.
Idle’s more than 50 years of writing experience are on full display, and his cheeky style is appropriate. He includes certain English idioms as well as snippets of speeches, letters and emails to and from Pythons, which provide some variation in voice but help him maintain a quintessentially British tone. Apart from one slightly confusing slip from past to present tense for a chapter about putting on “Spamalot” in Las Vegas, the book reads like an oral history of someone looking back on a long and interesting life. His approach is conversational, and the humorous captions for the images sprinkled throughout add a photo-album feel.
Don’t expect to find all the dirty bits of Monty Python from the mouth of a Python himself. Idle acknowledges the wealth of books, diaries, documentaries and other tellings of the Monty Python story but does not let all that stop him from telling his version of events.
He writes about his first impressions of each of the other five members and what he believes their comedic strengths were, but he doesn’t rehash what the reader probably already knows. He mentions clashes in the writers’ room and the impact John Cleese’s departure had on their show, but he merely gives examples, adds a personal anecdote and moves on. This book is about Eric Idle, not Monty Python.
While details about Monty Python are threaded throughout the book, Idle spends more time talking about what came after their wildly popular TV show. Perhaps the biggest result of his fame was that it afforded Idle a chance to meet many of the celebrities and public figures of the latter half of the 20th century. He includes a handy index in the back to catch all the dropped names, since there are quite a few.
We learn a lot about Idle's solo projects, such as The Beatles parody band The Rutles, how he came to be in the 1987 English National Opera’s production of “The Mikado” and the creation of “Spamalot,” the Tony award-winning musical based on “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” He takes the reader with him onto the London 2012 Olympic stage where he performed “Bright Side of Life” at the closing ceremonies, and mentions a favorite moment of his 2016 tour with John Cleese when, “somewhere in Carolina,” a sign language interpreter cracked him up with her signed rendition of a rather naughty song.
Idle’s generally light and cheeky tone becomes more serious at the end of the book. A detailed description of how his dear friend George Harrison fought off a home intruder months before the former Beatle’s death comes as a surprise, and Idle devotes an entire chapter to how much Robin Williams’ friendship meant to him. These are touching moments, and the reader can appreciate the significance of the 75-year-old comedian’s friendships.
Idle’s love for the people in his life is what comes through most when reading “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.” It adds heart to his wit, hooks the reader and spurs him or her on. Fans will forgive Idle for smoothing over the bad bits and appreciate the fresh perspective on the familiar Python history.