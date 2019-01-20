THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM: One Fat Man’s Quest to Get Smaller in a Growing America. By Tommy Tomlinson. Simon & Schuster. 244 pages. $27
Ever wondered what it might be like to weigh 460 pounds? To stand on a crowded subway and worry that if you fall you might crush someone to death? Or to fear a restaurant seat might collapse if you dared plop down on it?
Those daily struggles faced by longtime Charlotte Observer columnist Tommy Tomlinson are the subject of his powerful new memoir, “The Elephant in the Room.”
Though obesity affects 79 million Americans, a fact Tomlinson dutifully reports, this is not a book aimed at exploring the larger national epidemic.
Instead, Tomlinson has crafted an incredibly personal narrative, one whose pendulum swings from moments of raw emotional candor to laugh-out-loud humor.
“The average American male weighs 195 pounds,” Tomlinson writes in the book’s opening. “I’m two of those guys, with a 10-year-old left over.”
Tomlinson frames the book around a one-year journey to shed pounds, triggered in part by the death of his obese sister, Brenda.
Having tried every fad diet, and suffered the indignity of being too heavy even for a Weight Watchers’ scale, Tomlinson instead sets out to follow the simple rule: Burn more calories each day than he consumes.
A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, Tomlinson focuses his reporter’s eye on himself, painting an unflinching portrait of a body marred by stretch marks, skin tags and chafe wounds. His legs, he notes, are stained dark, the color of rust, caused by the pooling of blood in his calves and shins.
“The veins are failing because of the pressure caused by 460 pounds pushing downward with every step I take,” he writes. “My body is crumbling under its own gravity.”
He likewise chronicles the challenges navigating life as an obese 50-year-old, from the fear every time he enters a restaurant about whether he can fit in a booth to the struggle to find size 6X shirts and pants with a 60-inch waist. He often scores clothes, he writes, in random places, like gas station bins.
But this is far more than a voyeuristic view of a 460-pound life.
Tomlinson instead takes readers into his past, exploring his familial roots and childhood habits that started him down the path to obesity. He grew up on St. Simons Island, the son of blue-collar parents who eked out a living in a fish processing plant, their clothes often smelling of shrimp.
Like many poor Southerners, Tomlinson was nourished on a diet of fried catfish, Hamburger Helper and syrupy sweet tea. As a teenager working in a local movie theater, he gorged on swiped candy.
Fast food, however, was his crutch, his fix.
He calculates that over the course of his life he has spent more than $55,000 on burgers and fries, the equivalent, he writes, of a new bass boat. He went so often that the clerk in a drive-thru line knew his menu based on his voice.
“On a really bad day I might eat 6,000 calories,” he writes, “roughly the same amount as the daily consumption of an adult tiger.”
A voracious reader, Tomlinson excelled in school, ultimately landing at the University of Georgia. By then his weight had climbed to 270 pounds. In college, he shrugged off grades but fell in love with journalism, working on the school paper.
That interest, despite his ballooning body, would grow into a thriving career, as he worked his way up to become a celebrated columnist at the Charlotte Observer, my hometown newspaper which my own father delivered as high school student in the 1960s. I remember my barber often posting Tomlinson’s columns on the cork board near Cotswold Mall.
Tomlinson ultimately landed a coveted Nieman Fellowship at Harvard and moved on from the Charlotte Observer, writing for Sports Illustrated and ESPN. He now hosts his own podcast, SouthBound, for the Charlotte NPR station WFAE.
As I read this heart-felt memoir, I couldn’t help but be reminded of Rick Bragg’s wonderful book “All Over But the Shoutin’.” Like Bragg, Tomlinson is a gifted Southern storyteller with an exceptional sense of humor, one that easily rivals author Bill Bryson.
“My Fitbit gives me a low battery warning when we wake up Thanksgiving morning,” he writes at one point. “I’m pretty sure it’s hoping to die by the afternoon so it doesn’t have to witness the carnage.”
Still, beneath that levity is a great self-awareness of what his lifelong struggle with obesity has cost him — and why his quest to lose weight is so important. Page after page, readers will find themselves rooting for Tomlinson.
“I stole my own childhood from myself,” he writes. “I ate and ate and ate and so I never jumped off a high dive, never sprinted across a football field, never played spin the bottle at a party. I missed out on so much I can never get back.”