With its launch as a Disney feature film in 1994, "The Lion King" has been a millennial mainstay that is now (insert shudder of disbelief) hitting its 25-year mark. Since that debut, the far-flung story of a lion's pride and familial betrayal has afforded both the pint-sized and the spiritually youthful a glimpse into an imagined African savanna from the anthropomorphic vantage of its non-human denizens.

In 1997, the musical version then captivated Broadway when Disney Theatrical Productions swapped out its stock-in-trade animation for more than 200 puppets. They took the theatrical world by creative stampede, demonstrating what stage magic can happen through the coupling of childlike creativity and serious grownup skills. Conceived by director Julie Taymor, the puppets were topped off with inventive, rubber masks, which were designed in collaboration with Michael Curry.

If that weren't enough to cause a stir on the Great White Way, the show also folded in the film's iconic music and lyrics by Elton John and Tim Rice (think "Circle of Life" and "Hakuna Matata"). For the staged production, the score was expanded to mesmerizing effect by a team including Taymor, Lebo M. Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin and Hans Zimmer.

The result of this talent trust was in glorious display Thursday night at North Charleston Performing Arts Center, when puppets and performers glided and gamboled and loomed across the stage and through the audience, puppet heads gracefully bobbing and lilting with the music to transport us all to faraway places and times.

Together, they shared the story of a willful young lion, Simba, who would do well to heed his father, King Mufasa, in life and thereafter, particularly when it comes to encounters with his throne-scoping uncle Scar. The tale is a tried-and-true one, as Shakespeare pinned the same fate on the young Prince Hamlet, who learns from an otherworldly father that his uncle Claudius is the something rotten in Denmark.

We know from the get-go that we're in for a rip-roarer when Buyi Zama appears on stage, piercing a settling-in audience with considerable vocal force. Likewise, the other performances follow suit. And this show is not for the faint of performative chops.

Most entail a mastery of voice, movement and acting, as well as a facility with masks that at times assert themselves, managing to defer to rubber while delivering stand-out portrayals of each part. While for me there was no particularly standout solo moment, the collective choral effort entranced, abetted by deceptively lithe choreography given the fancy footwork involved navigating all that fabric and silicone.

There is the plucky young Simba, who was played by Walter Russell III with outsize presence and polish at this performance, and a charismatic grown version, compliments of Brandon A. McCall. There is his match in Celina Smith's young Nala, and the elder Nala's Kayla Cyphers, whose lovely voice lent much as well. There is the fatherly gravitas of Gerald Ramsey's Mufasa and the terrific menace of Spencer Plachy's Scar.

There is also the wing-wringing Zazu, played by Jurgen Hooper to infused cawing, comic relief, as well as the genial meerkat-and-warthog team of Timon (Nick Cordileone) and Pumbaa (Ben Lipitz), who are delightfully goofy in their utter lack of worry.

As large as the show looms in the mind of those who experienced its spectacular ascendance in the 1990s, this production stands up to the sheen of memory. I first saw it on Broadway way back then with my sister's young family. Then, my toddler niece mightily struggled to stay awake during a matinee that ran afoul of nap time.

In the spirit of "Circle of Life," she joined me Thursday, thus book-ending her formative years with the show that had remained vivid despite her earlier sleep-addled go at it. In fact, when she read "Hamlet" in high school, she noted how similar it was to the Disney story.

Thankfully, that story and its telling still succeeds. In our age of chasing stimulation, Broadway musicals are regularly pulling out all the stops to deliver the spectacle our modern minds crave. In 1997, far fewer of us were tethered to technology as a means of entertainment, and the visual wows of ingenious puppets, deft performers and rousing song immediately brought the house down and racked up the Tony Awards.

This stellar production did so again at North Charleston PAC. Eliciting enough curtain-call hoots and uproarious applause to quell a wild pack of hyenas, it demonstrated that theatrical inventiveness and live performance still enthrall an audience, and rise to triumphant heights like the prodigal Simba.

Those who may fret that Netflix and iPhones are siphoning off arts lovers can take heart. "The Lion King" joyously, magnificently assures us with its eye-popping, soul-stirring "Hakuna Matata." No worries: Top-tier, inspired artistic expression continues to captivate and awe.