DAEMON VOICES: On Stories and Storytelling. By Philip Pullman. Knopf. 480 pages. $30.
“Daemon Voices” by
A new book portrays the work of prolific British author Philip Pullman in living color.
Pullman’s best-known work is the “His Dark Materials’’ trilogy, his fantastical take on Milton’s “Paradise Lost”; his many other works include children’s books, graphic novels, plays and novels. The essays in "Daemon Voices" touch on, among other topics, his experiences telling and reading stories, as well as his beliefs on the importance of stories.
Pullman writes with confidence and a strong point of view, but he is never haughty. His writing is accessible and engaging, which makes sense since many of these essays began as talks or lectures. But his choice of words, including “inimical,” “thoroughgoing” and “inveterate fissiparousness,” show he does not doubt the intelligence of his readers — or, at least, their ability to use a dictionary.
The essays span 25 years. In most, there are a few sentences at the end where Pullman reconsiders or re-evaluates his work. Sometimes he even inserts comments in the essays. This is an interesting and insightful addition, and a wise choice to place those comments and other publication details at the end so that all the focus remains on the content of the essays themselves.
Editor Simon Mason arranged Pullman’s essays not by publication date but according to “a loose arrangement along a thread of connections and correspondences.” Thus, each piece seems to lead into the next. For example, the essay "Let's Write it in Red" includes many of Pullman's favorite ideas, such as "phase space" and a trail through a forest as a metaphor for a story. Mason arranged things so that recurring ideas are explained early and the reader gains familiarity with them instead of feeling overwhelmed or confused.
One comes to appreciate the topics, jokes and phrases he likes to use, which also help link the various essays. But, as Pullman is a self-proclaimed believer in the democracy of reading, there would be no detriment to a reader's experience to read thematically instead of chronologically.
As the subtitle suggests, readers will learn something about storytelling from each essay. The collection begins with an essay on a writer's responsibilities to himself, his audience, language and the story itself. In "The Classical Tone," Pullman discusses the advantages and disadvantages of different types of narration.
His definition of storytelling is not limited to the traditional novel. "Poco a Poco" analyzes one tiny moment in a story, namely pouring liquid out of a container, and how it appears not only in literature but also in paintings, cartoons and photographs, illustrating his belief that stories are made out of "abstract narrative particles."
As for his own storytelling, Pullman lists some of his rules for writing in "Let's Write it in Red," including maintaining consistency in mood or tone and not being afraid of the obvious. In "The Writing of Stories," he offers a close reading of the opening of his novel "The Golden Compass" to examine the choices an author makes when telling a story, specifically, points of view and time frames.
Some of the longest essays come at the end of the collection. Here Pullman shares his thoughts on atheism and Christianity and his conception of a “Republic of Heaven” in this life. He writes about how Christianity influenced his work. He is not antagonistic or trying to make definitive statements; he’s just explaining what he does or does not believe and why.
To echo Simon Mason's introduction to “Daemon Voices,” Pullman, like a magpie, covers many topics in the 32 selections and 480 pages, from writing to science to folklore and more, all in the service of storytelling. Fans and English nerds will love this book, but so too with those less familiar with the author, for Pullman’s literary republic is welcoming indeed.