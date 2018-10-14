KUDOS. By Rachel Cusk. FSG. 232 pages. $26.
Near the end of Rachel Cusk’s “Kudos,” an interviewer asks Faye, her narrator, “I wonder if you have any idea what it would be like to live in the sun.” He remembers a character in one of her books who says he’s lived his whole life in the rain and the cold. Where would she move, Faye asks. “Here,” the interviewer answers, reminding her of a young saint in a religious painting. “You would be very happy. No one would trouble you. People would be very kind to you.”
In miniature, the interviewer’s offer, and Faye’s reaction to it, spotlight the dilemmas of Cusk’s novel. How much control can we exercise over our lives? And how valuable is happiness, anyway? Is it possible to sell out one’s freedom for mere happiness? Suffering seems more true and reliable to Faye.
“Kudos” is the last of a trio of novels centering on Faye, a novelist who has lost her faith in stories and who “no longer wants to persuade anyone of anything.” Like “Outline,” the first volume, “Kudos” begins on an airplane with a seatmate who discloses the pressure points of his life. In “Outline,” the seatmate realizes that he has known and then forfeited true love. In the 30 years since he broke it off casually, that abandoned marriage stands out as his only valid home.
The seatmate in “Kudos” is also the author of his own disease. He has worked since he was 18, always headed toward the halcyon years that he labels “Freedom.” It doesn’t work out that way. Instead, the seatmate turns all his energy toward controlling his family.
The seatmate’s tale is just the first in Cusk’s array of human cluelessness and misdirection. In “Kudos,” Faye travels to the European continent for a literary festival in an unnamed city. At every step of her journey, she meets modern-day ancient mariners who unload their obsessions. Faye notices of her airplane neighbor: “I had the impression that these were stories he had told before and liked to tell, as though he had discovered the power and pleasure of reliving events with their sting removed.”
And where is Faye in all this? In sentences that are quotable and often mysterious, she diagrams the suffering — and occasionally the beauty — of the world, without trying to explain it. Cusk gives the impression that Faye is lying in wait for what Keats called “knowledge enormous,” while everyone else flops about. The “Outline” trilogy is not so much about empathy. The world is Faye’s mirror. It seems that everyone she meets is acting out versions of her own drama. With each act of witnessing, she strengthens.
While Faye is witnessing others’ stories, she is also writing her own and moving beyond despair. Faye’s publisher is a figure of satire: young, full of himself and market-driven. He loves to troll the lower depths of the internet where people rate books as if they were detergent. He gets a good laugh to see Dante rated one star out of five.
Yet, the publisher, too, gets to the nub of Cusk’s book when he asks her, “What is history other than memory without pain?” The stories that Faye hears follow the same pattern: suffer, remember, survive, talk about it. Although her own story is recessed, Faye is going through the same sequence.
A running gag in “Kudos” is that, although Faye is on hand to give interviews and promote her books, in almost every case, the tables turn and she becomes the interviewer. After the publisher, she meets with a woman who interviewed her 10 years before. In all the years since, Faye has carried with her a memory from that interview.
The interviewer described her little town, so silent and peaceful that living there was like “swimming in cool water.” The silence is only broken periodically by joyous, deafening church bells. In the 10 years since, the interviewer has discovered that her peace was an illusion. She and her husband merely grazed side by side like sheep. She longs to pick up a knapsack and lightly travel away.
The encounters continue — Gerta, Ryan, Sophia, Luis (a ringer for author Karl Ove Knausgaard), Paola — everyone with a story to tell. The very act of narration overrides the randomness of much that happens. Luis tells a story about an annual harvest ritual when his mother was a child. After a day of watching the men mow the last field, the village children were allowed to act as a mob and kill all the wildlife trapped in a small unmown circle. His mother is forever horrified by the memory. When vulnerable children enter Cusk’s stories, as they often do, something shifts. In the adult stories, boundaries are there for the crossing, and the rewards are worth the risks. But children are at the mercy of adult whims.
In the penultimate scene of “Kudos,” Faye gives some advice to one of her sons: “You can’t tell your story to everyone,” she says. “Maybe you can only tell it to one person.” With that, the center shifts away from the talkers and back to the person who listens and curates their stories.
If Cusk began her trilogy with a loss of faith in stories, she finishes with a huge nod to their power. Stories are not neutral. To tell a story is to stake faith in it. Cusk closes out her trilogy with a moment that might lean toward mythic renewal. After all the talking, Faye escapes alone to the ocean, where she strips and enters the barging waves. She is free, part of something big, rising and falling with the undulations of the sea — and perhaps living in the sun.
