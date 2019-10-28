What does it mean to be an American?

For watercolor artist Mary Whyte, the particulars of that question are as divergent as our nation's own famously wide-ranging terrain. For Whyte, one qualification does stands out. An individual who has served the country exemplifies what it means to be American in the face of the highest possible stakes.

With this in mind, in 2010 the artist embarked on a seven-year project to paint 50 portraits of American veterans, one in every state. The result of her American-made ambition is "We the People: Portraits of Veterans in America," a feat of artistry now on display at City Gallery at Waterfront Park that is distinguished by equal parts phenomenal technique and stunning intimacy.

As if that weren't enough to stir the soul, Charleston Symphony then set to classical music Whyte's person-by-person pilgrimage, leveraging the orchestra's similarly high technical prowess and its deep reserves of collective and individual artistic expression.

"Pictures at an Exhibition," Charleston Symphony's second Masterworks program of the season, converges the visual and the musical in ways that illuminate one another. For me, it also succeeded in elevating my own communion with today's America.

Making music around works of art has been tried and has triumphed before. The program put forth a few of the composers who have achieved this, spanning Italy, Russia and France, while also featuring work forged right here in the US of A.

First, the evening launched with the CSO's customary, crowd-rousing national anthem, projecting Old Glory, billowing proudly on a large screen above the orchestra.

Conductor Ken Lam then introduced Whyte, who lent insight into her grand, often secret scheme. The veterans who served as her subjects and were in town for the occasion, were asked to stand, eliciting a heartfelt sound of hands from patrons, before all veterans in the house then rose.

Our foray into the many faces of American service began with Ottorino Respighi's "Three Botticelli Pictures," with the screen sharing the three works by Botticelli that inspired the composer's work. Then it was onto Whyte's work. For those, we zoomed in on all those marvelous painterly details and zoomed back out to find their full compositions, seeing in between sketches and footage of the artist at work.

As the first movement's brass sounded its sprightly, joyful "Spring," a veteran in a vernal, brightly colored burst posed before a quilt, and was soon followed by others — a hot dog vendor, a woman over a glowing birthday cake, a man staunchly near the back of his truck.

For "Adoration of the Magi," the second movement, that reel gave way to portraits rendered all the more pensive by the work's bassoon solo and more solemn by its use of the hymn "Veni Emmanuel." At the same time, we beheld veterans from all walks of life in reflective repose.

The third and final movement, inspired by "The Birth of Venus," imbues a quiet dignity on those featured veterans, from a sanitation worker to a casino employee, culminating with the glistening promise of the flashy gold slot machines.

Up next was Aaron Copland's "Lincoln Portrait." For this we were treated to a narration from Mayor John Tecklenburg, whose earnest, forthright delivery commanded the concert hall. His words matched the sonic majesty of the work, as outsize as the images of cornfields hosting a farmer, as big as the American frontier.

Copland's piece used the Gaillard to full advantage, demonstrating how gloriously it encompasses those rich, showy works, how it can match those open skies that call to the trucker and the pilot boldly holding our attention, and those who push the edge, like the window washer in his mesmerizing splash.

Finally, the orchestra gave us "Pictures at an Exhibition," which was written by Modest Mussorgsky and orchestrated by Maurice Ravel. In ominous, driving tones, it thrust us into the heart of darkness, where we felt the dread of the coal miner, the mortality of a science teacher bent like his classroom skeleton, the solitude of a somber man at a tree with a single leaf.

The second movement then released percussive momentum with a wounded warrior cyclist sporting watercolor wings. In the third movement, the menace mounts as a woman in executive attire trains her tough gaze and a barber wields a somber razor to sheer a child's stripe of hair. We shift then to the charge surrounding a New York taxi driver, then to the proud power of veterans such as a female boxer and a falconer.

Before my cross-country journey with Charleston Symphony and Whyte, I knew I would do well to gain a more nuanced understanding of our shared experience as Americans, whether from the rolling gold cornfields or the yellow tops of taxis in bustling city streets. Until this stunning evening, I had all but forgotten that it was amazing grace that I so craved.