CATHOLICS’ LOST CAUSE: South Carolina Catholics and the American South, 1820-1861. By Adam Tate. University of Notre Dame Press. 285 pages. $45.
Adam Tate’s new book “Catholics’ Lost Cause” is a welcome addition to the scholarship on the history of religion in the South. Tate explores the efforts of three antebellum Catholic bishops, John England, Ignatius Reynolds and Patrick Lynch, to convince Southerners, and South Carolinians in particular, that Catholics were good Americans as well as good Southerners.
This was important because in 1820, when Bishop John England arrived in the newly created diocese of Charleston (which comprised North and South Carolina and Georgia), Americans were apprehensive about foreigners and hostile to Catholics.
England sought to demonstrate that, although they had emigrated from other countries, particularly Ireland, Catholics were eager to be good Americans and Southerners.
Affinity with Southern culture was only one of the difficulties Catholic leaders faced. They had few resources, few priests and a very large territory. England sought to establish common ground with Protestants with similar institutions.
By establishing Catholic churches, schools, charitable organizations and newspapers, Southerners could see Catholics in action and read about Catholic doctrine in The United States Catholic Miscellany, the first Catholic newspaper in America.
England expounded Catholic doctrine in debates with South Carolina Lutheran clergyman John Bachman, and he defended slavery in his open letters to John Forsyth of Georgia.
Ignatius Reynold, a Kentuckian, continued to develop the theme of affinity with non-Catholic Southerners. Catholics and Southerners were both minorities and Catholic leadership emphasized this partly for pragmatic reasons.
The desire for identification with Southern culture included political choices such as support of slavery. Patrick Lynch, third antebellum bishop of Charleston, carried this identification even further when he agreed to be Jefferson Davis’ envoy from the Confederate States to Rome in 1864. His task was to convince Pope Pius IX to recognize the Confederacy and facilitate much-needed loans from European nations to the rebellious government.
England and successors Reynolds and Lynch traveled and preached incessantly around their diocese. The bishops used sacraments such as Baptism and Confirmation to explain Catholic rituals and doctrine.
Protestants and Catholics flocked to hear the men preach and make public orations on politics and history. The leaders demonstrated in person that Catholics were part of the community and that Catholicism was part of the Southern religious experience, not an exception.
Tate argues that by 1861 Catholicism was part of South Carolina’s identity, but the integration was not always smooth. The destruction inflicted by the Civil War was part of the price Catholics paid for hard-won progress.
The author argues that the war gave South Carolina Catholics their own version of the Lost Cause, a false narrative of "otherness.” Catholics identified so closely with South Carolinians that, when the war ended, they mourned their losses just like every other Carolinian.