Review: Brazil's Machado de Assis is back with new translation of celebrated novel

POSTHUMOUS MEMOIRS OF BRAS CUBAS: A Novel. By Machado de Assis. Translated by Margaret Jull Costa and Robin Patterson. Liveright. 239 pages. $27.95.
Bras Cubas, who speaks to us in Machado de Assis’ wonderful novel “The Posthumous Memoirs of Bras Cubas,” is both narrator and audience of the life that was once his. To tell his story, Bras Cubas patents a voice that is hilarious, irreverent and fractured. Machado imagined him in 1881, but he might have stepped out of today’s pages. Because he has no stake anymore in protecting his own reputation or in salvaging dead dreams, Bras Cubas is a free man. He can dissolve space and time, travel within his own memories, and revisit a surreal personal landscape. Facts don’t bind him, and form is a game.
In an address “To the Reader” that precedes Chapter One, he writes, “The book is sufficient unto itself: if you like it, dear reader, that is reward enough; if you do not, I reward you with a dismissive snap of my fingers, and bid you good riddance.” I like it very much.
Although Machado de Assis is Brazil’s most famous writer, he seems to need reintroducing every decade or so in this country. He was the grandson of freed slaves, the son of working class parents, a washerwoman and house painter, and ultimately the founder of the Brazilian Academy of Letters. He was taught Latin by a local priest but had minimal formal schooling, which is a surprise considering his frequent allusions to Shakespeare, the Bible and the Greek and Roman classics. Professionally, he was a government minister, the longed-for status never attained by Bras Cubas.
Bras begins Chapter One with his own death. Here’s his rationale: “I am not so much a writer who has died as a dead man who has decided to write, and for whom the grave proved to be another cradle.” His death at 64 proves to be as contingent as everything else. In the grip of an “idee fixe” (he was determined to secure lasting glory with the invention of an anti-melancholia poultice), he sat in a draft, contracted pneumonia and died. How ironic!
Desperate to see his name emblazoned on a package (“The Bras Cubas Poultice”), Bras forfeits one life and gains a more glorious one, with his name on a more illustrious package, the book at hand.
Throughout the novel, Bras Cubas’ commentary is as much about his own artistry and methods as it is about the life he’s left behind. He’s aware of the conventions of autobiography and lets us know when he decides to discard them. The traditional memoirist, for instance, is often at pains to enhance his family origins. No heroic legacy for Bras Cubas: His own family stands out for “a basic vulgarity of character, a love of glittering appearances, noise and disorder, a general weakness of will ...”
Bras also doesn’t try to disguise the artificiality of his fictive work. Like the most postmodern of narrators, he addresses readers directly, refers to the text, writes parodies of our expectations and reminds us that we, as readers, are collaborators in making meaning and finding connections.
“Memoirs” is an intricate, mirror-like work, with no faith in resolution. It’s fun to watch him second-guess himself. A few examples: Chapter CXXXVI, titled “Pointlessness,” is a single sentence: “Unless I am much mistaken, I have just written an utterly pointless chapter.”
Another chapter, “Brackets,” collects six maxims that he describes as “yawns of boredom.”
Translator Margaret Jull Costa’s introduction to this newly rendered edition labels Bras’ narrative “a catalogue of failures.” He likes to show himself in a bad (though human and understandable) light. Midway through the novel, he writes already, “I’m beginning to regret this book. Not that I’m tired of it; I have nothing else to do ...” Many pages later, the title, “How I did not become minister of state,” introduces an empty chapter.
Of course, we only know about Bras Cubas’ civic and romantic failures because he showcases them. He often reminds us that truth-telling is the privilege of the dead. In life, we’re too self-protective, too aware of the public gaze, so we “conceal our old rags.” The problem is that “in fooling others, a man fools himself.”
Every quotable sentence revels in the advantages of postmortem honesty. If, as Bras Cubas says, “Each season in life is a new edition,” then death must be the definitive edition.
Machado is both playful and philosophical. From an imagined timelessness, he frees his hero to see his portion of the cosmos without the filter of a term limit. It’s a bracing perspective.