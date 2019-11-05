No one brings home our country's current push-me-pull-you battle between fact and fiction quite like Charleston’s own Stephen Colbert.

Since he coined “truthiness” in the 2005 pilot episode of “The Colbert Report," the term has raged, curdled and become all-too-terribly true as a prevailing contemporary phenomenon, in ways I personally did not see coming.

Plus, given today's constant nonstop alarms of fake news, the topic is low-hanging fruit for any theater maker keen to both mine and make hay of this consuming societal tic. It's likely why the play “The Lifespan of a Fact" beat a path to Broadway, and attracted its A-list cast of Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale.

It seems that getting the 2018 play there was no small task, as there are far more writers involved in that part of the creative process than there are characters on stage. The book on which the play was based is the work of the journalist John D’Agata and a fact-checker by the name of Jim Fingal. Together, they engaged in an on-page give-and-take concerning a single essay D'Agata wrote back in 2003.

That book was then dramatized by three writers, Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, who adapted it for its onstage comedic treatment. And, since Broadway plays are traveling faster than the speed of lies these days, it only took a slim nine months after it closed in New York to open last week at Charleston’s Pure Theatre.

At Pure, director Cristy Landis takes a respectable, lively whack at "The Lifespan of a Fact" in a 90-minute production that ferrets out the facts, fudging and funny bones. Galvanizing the three-headed journalistic beast of editor, writer and fact-checker, the play has a good, bracing smirk at the underlying tensions between corroborating data and writer's craft.

After all, the stakes are high. On a looming deadline in a dyspeptic pink Las Vegas home (the work of scenic and lighting designer Richard Heffner), the triad must come to an agreement on the truth of a story involving the suicide of a Las Vegas teenager — or the essay, as the writer notably insists the piece be called.

However, the details surrounding that fatal plunge are up for debate, as poetic license and verifiable data duke it out in in the name getting at the greatest truth. How many seconds did it take for him to land? And where exactly did he land? And exactly how many strip clubs are in Las Vegas, anyway?

To suss this out, there is the chic, seasoned magazine editor, who is portrayed with equal parts editrix edge and maternal warmth by Sharon Graci. There is the celebrated writer, portrayed with cocksure confidence by Paul Rolfes. And there is wild card — a recently Harvard grad fact-checker, played as a truth warrior in geek's clothing by Joel Watson.

There is plenty of fun at play while these capable, commanding three actors have at it, parsing diphthongs and prepositions, clashing over creative license and bald-faced fabrications. I would even suggest that there may be more fun yet, as the tone at times edges toward earnest when it might have gone full-on, clipped comedic.

Surely, we are never meant to accept as serious the argument that a reported number should be altered for a phrase’s flow, right? Straight-up satire is the best gambit, yes? Admittedly, it's hard to say these days. The urge to sculpt a narrative this way or that to get to its essential truth — or, well, truthiness — is so funny we could all cry.

For me (and, yes, I am a member of said profession), the thin inky line between fact and story does present a well-wrought vehicle for the rapid-fire repartee that propels the events to a final, confounding conclusion. I won't spoil whether fact or creative nonfiction prevails. I'll let you come to your own truth when you see this whip-smart show.