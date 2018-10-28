AN ODYSSEY: A Father, A Son, and an Epic. By Daniel Mendelsohn. Knopf. 306 pages. $26.95.
Daniel Mendelsohn’s “An Odyssey: A Father, a Son, and an Epic” is an autobiographical work about the education of two spectacular individuals, the author and his 81-year-old father, Jay Mendelsohn. The story’s heartbeat is the son’s search for a father and the father’s recognition of a son.
What better setting to explore the theme of father-son love than “The Odyssey,” Homer’s 8th century B.C. epic about the long-delayed homecoming of Odysseus and the faithful wait of his son, Telemachus. Mendelsohn’s book takes off when Jay asks his son, a professor at Bard, if he can sit in on a class he’s teaching, an introductory seminar on “The Odyssey.” He promises to lurk quietly in a corner.
Jay Mendelsohn turns out to be a charming, vocal student, anything but quiet. On the opening day of the semester, he ticks off a few of Odysseus’ failures. Is he really a hero? First, he asks, “Where are his men?” He left home with 12 ships. What kind of hero lets all his men perish? Over the semester, the complaints continue. What kind of hero cheats on his wife? Odysseus and his son, Telemachus, have it “too easy.” The gods are always standing by to get them out of a jam. Jay Mendelsohn, with his Depression-era respect for the little guy and the straight-shooter, has a problem with the hero’s fabrications and weakness. He especially doesn’t like it when Odysseus weeps: “What’s so heroic about that?”
It would be easy to reduce Jay Mendelsohn to a handful of slogans (“X is X”; “Only science is science”) and doctrinaire attitudes. But Mendelsohn also learns that his father can be pliable and empathetic. They have never been estranged, by any stretch. However, each is a bit out of sync with the other’s sensibility: the father’s empirical and scientific, the son’s speculative and literary. Early in the book, Mendelsohn jumps ahead to reveal that a year after the seminar, his father had a fall, then a stroke, and died. Suddenly, their minor differences don’t matter at all. Standing by the bed and looking at his bandaged father, Mendelsohn thinks, “But we had had our Odyssey ...”
The father’s death shadows the memoir. Echoing “The Odyssey,” Mendelsohn settles on a narrative strategy that weaves back and forth in time, not straight ahead but “in wide and history-laden circles.” A month after the seminar ends, the Mendelsohns, father and son, take a “Retracing the Odyssey” cruise. Mendelsohn plants the cruise at the very center of the book, surely to signal its importance. Making his own Odyssey, Jay Mendelsohn seems to “unclench.” To their fellow passengers, Jay Mendelsohn is a charming old man full of song and story. The new side of his father causes Mendelsohn to think about identity from a kaleidoscopic perspective: “Maybe it’s a question of which section of the circle, the loop, you happen to be in a position to see.”
One night, the two of them are in the bar, with the little group that gathers around the piano. Jay is sipping a martini and singing “Where or When” along with the music: “It seems we stood and talked like this before ... but I can’t remember where or when ... Some things that happen for the first time seem to be happening again.” Jay then blurts out to the group that re-tracing “The Odyssey” can’t measure up to the original. He tells them, “It’s like these places we’re seeing are a stage set, but the poem is the drama. I feel that it’s what’s real.”
In the end, this is the story Daniel Mendelsohn tells, one of love and learning. Jay Mendelsohn delivers a warm message to his son: that a poem can be as real as an equation, that the son’s world is as true as the father’s.
Reviewer Catherine Holmes teaches English at the College of Charleston.