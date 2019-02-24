ZUCKED: Waking Up to the Facebook Catastrophe. By Roger McNamee. Penguin Press. 335 pages. $28.
In March 2011, Roger McNamee, a 50-ish psychedelic rocker with a quirky side career in private equity, gave a TED Talk in the hippie enclave of Santa Cruz, Calif.
McNamee, an early mentor to Mark Zuckerberg and an investor in Facebook, argued that the next 15 years would be all about boosting “engagement,” tech speak for getting users trapped inside digital platforms.
Facebook, with its infinite empire of social ties, was a natural ally in achieving that mission. “If you do a start-up today in the social world, build it on top of Facebook,” urged McNamee.
Eight years later, it seems McNamee has had a spiritual awakening. In those earlier days, had he been badly “zucked”? It’s plausible, judging by his book, “Zucked: Waking Up to the Facebook Catastrophe.”
These days McNamee proffers markedly different advice. Engagement, it turns out, is just one of Facebook’s bland euphemisms for getting users addicted to its services; its sinister aim is to produce “behavior modification that makes advertising more valuable.”
The McNamee of the 2019 vintage insists that no self-respecting start-up should get in bed with Facebook. While Twitter and Google also get a beating, McNamee mostly directs his rage at Facebook, the company he knows best, charging it with amplifying tribalism, allowing “bad actors” to “harm democracy” and even “shirking civic responsibility.”
“Zucked” arrives at a time when anti-Facebook sentiment, fueled in part by the never-ending controversy over the 2016 presidential election and its sprawling data scandals, is still riding high. The “techlash,” once of interest only to the nerd contingents of Washington and Brussels, has now engulfed many other parts of the world, with Sri Lanka even briefly banning Facebook for inciting mob violence.
The good old days when we worried about civic apathy and bowling alone are long gone; today, we hardly know how to stop the hyperactive, unruly parts of “civil society” from Facebooking together. From misinformation to psychological dependencies, from cyberbullying to ethnic cleansing, the occasional byproducts of connecting humanity by means of advertising can no longer be dismissed. The global village seemed like a most venerable destination, until we glanced at the cost of the trip.
McNamee played a minor role in Facebook’s early years; in addition to occasionally mentoring Zuckerberg, he helped hire the social network’s second-in-command, Sheryl Sandberg. McNamee has spent the past three years ringing alarms on the company. “Zucked” is a culmination of these efforts. His advocacy has involved not only a stream of op-eds, essays and frequent media appearances, but also coaching Congress on grilling secretive tech executives about the data skeletons in their server closets.