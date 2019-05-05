THE BOOK WOMAN OF TROUBLESOME CREEK: A Novel. By Kim Michele Richardson. Sourcebooks. 320 pages. $25.99 hardcover, $15.99 paperback.
“Weren’t a single soul who’d ever breathed words like that to me, ever uttered or saw me as anything other than a color, an ugly color — and said so too — or ever made me hear it as a truth. ... [F]or the first time in my life, the ugliness vanished, and I felt a light dance in me and rise out of the darkness.”
The fourth novel from Kim Michele Richardson deftly weaves together two historical facets from my native Commonwealth of Kentucky that are rooted in as much legend and lore as they are well-documented certainties. Richardson’s 19-year old protagonist, Cussy Mary Carter, is a Book Woman, a proud member of the New Deal-era Pack Horse Library Project by which brave, traveling female librarians brought the transformative gifts of education, communication and inspiration through books to rural populations across treacherous terrain in dangerous times.
Were that alone not enough fodder for an impressive historical novel, Cussy, also called Bluet, is the last of the Blue People, a clan born with an exceedingly rare genetic disorder, the recessive methemoglobinemia gene, which leaves their skin cerulean blue. Both the WPA pack horse librarians and the Blue People (historically the blue Fugates) are wholly true stories that unfolded in the mountains and hollows of Kentucky near the also very real Troublesome Creek, just miles away from where I was born.
In combining the stories of the fierce pack horse librarians with the ostracized Blue People, Richardson crafts an important novel of one woman’s compelling quest to forge an identity of her own through sheer resoluteness of will against the prejudices of a society determined to revile, restrict and persecute her for the differences she is born into and the good work she chooses to perform in the service of her community.
That Cussy comes to revere her title as “Book Woman” over her given name (which links her to the ancestral home of the Blue People in the Normandy region of France) and her derogatory nickname Bluet is emblematic of her desire to choose her own destiny in the beautiful and brutal backwoods of Kentucky.
Richardson excels in skillful use of Cussy’s status as a “colored person” as an opportunity to interrogate animosities and anxieties of racial discrimination. Cussy forms a powerfully supportive friendship with Queenie Johnson, an African-American librarian whose personal and professional ambitions aim her far away from Troublesome Creek toward the opportunities of Philadelphia and library school. The bigotry experienced by both women from their white supervisors and other detractors in the community succeeds only in making them all the more stalwart friends, steadfast in their convictions to one another, to their respective families and to their bold visions of their own futures.
But unlike Queenie, Cussy is presented with a chance to alter her skin color through science, an elixir of methylene blue, which can turn Cussy’s skin white. It is, however, not without costs to her physical and mental well-being. Moreover, access to this tentative “cure” reveals the true prejudices of Cussy’s community are much more than skin deep.
Richardson peppers her novel with wonderfully complex supporting cast, including Cussy’s trusty and intuitive mule Junia, her irascible coal miner father Elijah, her relentless stalker Rev. Vester Frazier, her medical benefactor Doc, her unlikely beau Jackson Lovett, and a scrappy group of fellow librarians.
Cussy’s route also introduces a memorable flock of hardscrabble library patrons — innocent Angeline Moffitt, chief among them — who come to treasure their blue-skinned Book Woman for the world of life-affirming literature and life-changing information she brings to their doorsteps.
When Cussy discovers that she may not be the last of her kind, hard choices of self-determination must be made to secure her future and the futures of those she comes to love and protect in direct opposition to the law of the land.
Richardson’s first-person portrayal of Cussy and authentic, lyrical use of dialect and Appalachian colloquialisms brings readers deeply into the lives of the last of the Blues and the lush if also perilous world they occupied. Moreover, the novel espouses a welcome faith that books, when freely and equally available to all, have a remarkable capacity to heal and redeem our spirits as well as enrich and embolden our imaginations.
“The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” is a timely and necessary novel, certain to find an enthusiastically loyal following among book clubs, for whom it offers myriad opportunities for engagement, and with librarians and library patrons, for whom it is a heartrending hero’s tale.