Reader photo pick of the week: Yellow

Yellow! A happy color, a bright color, a color of birds and bees and butterflies — and the submissions this week had all these and more.

Our winner this week is Ronald Allan Charles of Goose Creek, who uses a sunny yellow wall to set off the colors and shapes of the plants growing in against it.

Special recognition also goes to the pollen-covered bee from Sally S. Howard of Summerville, as well as to the lovely and luminescent yellow roses from Merv Gibson of Charleston.

Next week's topic: Baby animals. Spring is associated with baby animals like chicks and ducklings and rabbits, but who can be picky when it comes to baby animal pictures? Send us your cutest.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.