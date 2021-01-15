You are the owner of this article.
Reader photo pick of the week: Woods

woods haley.jpeg

From Michael Haley of Carmel, Ind., and Kiawah Island, "Photo taken at State Park Preserve in Indianapolis, Indiana. First snow last winter."

Last week was Dickinson, this week is Frost: "The woods are lovely, dark and deep."

The woods in our winning photo this week are lovely and anything but dark. The trees in this first snow picture from Michael Haley of Carmel, Ind., and Kiawah Island, look like they were etched out of frosted glass.

Also, Lisa Greenslit of Summerville gets special recognition for her photo of warm light streaming through the leaves and Spanish moss of our own Lowcountry woods.

woods greenslit.JPG

From Lisa Greenslit of Summerville, "taken at Camp St. Christopher on Seabrook Island in December 2020.  The late afternoon golden light flooded through the Spanish moss and palmetto trees."

Next week's topic: By the sea. The January beach has its own beauty, but in this bleak midwinter, maybe we need some reminders of warmer times. Send us your seaside best. 

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.

