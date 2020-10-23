You are the owner of this article.
Reader photo pick of the week: Witchy

witchy blackford.jpg

From Joanne Blackford of Johns Island, "This 'Broomhilda' had one too many butterbeers from the Leaky Cauldron!"

Shakespeare's witches are weird sisters with a bubbling cauldron, and L. Frank Baum's Glinda the Good Witch is a vision in a ball gown who arrives in a bubble. Witches come in all shapes and sizes, and we got a few of them this week. 

Our winner this week is Joanne Blackford, whose photo of a witch hanging off her broomstick is as festive and fun as a witch can get. And Debbie Goulding's photo of witch in flight over graves is sure to give a thrill.

witchy goulding.JPG

This Mount Pleasant front yard from Debbie Goulding of Mount Pleasant is definitely witchy. 

Next week's topic: Halloween. Here it is, the moment we've all been waiting for. Send us your costumes, decorations, candy, jack-o-lanterns, tricks and treats. 

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.

Reach Debbie Clark at 843-937-5581 and follow her on Twitter at @dlcdolphin. 

