This week's theme was window views, which lends itself to photos with interesting perspectives and compositions. Our readers captured some cool shots, ranging from birds-eye views to shabby-chic historic houses.
Bill Goff claims victory this week with a stunning birds-eye view of Toronto that makes you feel like you're there. Honorable mentions include Richard Hernandez with a gloomy capture of a brick building in Charleston's historic district and Robert Peterson with a vine-covered house on Thomas St.
Next week's topic: School days. We chose this in honor of a new school year starting, but submissions need not be limited to photos from the first day of school.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.