Reader photo pick of the week: Wild

I had this line from Mary Oliver's poem "The Summer Day" in mind when picking this week's topic: "Tell me, what is it you plan to do / with your one wild and precious life?" So it felt appropriate that, like so many of her poems, most photos this week were inspired by nature.

Our winner this week is from Robert Peterson of Summerville, with a lynx in Denali National Park seated in rather a domestic position while hunting yet surrounded by the loose brushstrokes of leaves and grasses of the wilderness.

Special recognition has to go to Mark Cowell of Hanahan for his photo of a wild ride at the State Fair. A truly unexpected and fun take on the topic. Also, the expression on the wolf's face in Bill Goff's photo was too grumpy to ignore.

Next week's topic: Daybreak. Sunsets are glorious, but there's a delicate and rare beauty in the sunrise. Send us your best.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.