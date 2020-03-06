Reader photo pick of the week: Whispers of spring

After a week of rain and grey skies, the clouds have parted and made way for a sunny, blue-sky weekend. Much like that, winter is beginning to step aside for the introduction of spring. This week, we're celebrating that change of seasons.
Our winner this week is Chris Graff. Flower boxes and historic homes are quintessential spring in Charleston.
Also noteworthy: Jo Frkovich's photo showcases two turtles canoodling among the freshly bloomed spring flowers. And Katrina Doig captured a close-up of a bee providing the pollination needed for our beloved spring flowers to bloom.
Next week's topic: Delicate. Use a light touch and a careful eye.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.