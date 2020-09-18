Reader photo pick of the week: Waves

While waves can mean many things — sound waves, hand waves, amber waves of grain — we are a beach community, so y'all delivered an inundation of ocean waves.

Our winner this week is from James Hammack of Mount Pleasant. The waves, made by a hurricane passing by Folly Beach pier years ago, dominate the surfer in his photo, and it captures all the drama and power contained in a wave.

Next week's topic: Fall. The autumnal equinox is Sept. 21, so send us your photos of leaves, sweaters, apples, even pumpkin spice lattes. Let the cozy vibes begin!

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.