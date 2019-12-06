Twilight: one of the most beautiful times of day. Also, a critically received 2008 film. Either way you slice it, twilight is culturally and artistically influential.
In keeping with the film theme, ever seen a certain youthful flick by Wes Anderson? That's what winner Robert Peterson's photo reminds us of. That baby blue and powdery pink color palette drops us squarely in the twilight world of Moonrise Kingdom.
Honorable mention: Nancy Kahrs' photo showcases the gorgeous oranges of a coastal Lowcountry sunset, while Patrick Harwood's shot takes a more suburban approach to a sunset scene.
Next week's topic: Clouds. Keep looking up to the sky, folks.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.