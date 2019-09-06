Unfortunately, Hurricane Dorian's arrival on the SC coast shook things up a bit here at The Post and Courier. Therefore, we won't be choosing photo pick winners this week. But don't fret — there's always next week.
The theme will remain the same: rainy days. Whether you stuck around for the storm or evacuated, it's likely you saw some grey weather. Send those photos our way to be considered.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce our pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.