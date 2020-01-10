There's a beauty inherent in symmetrical things. Balance is comforting, and patterns provide regularity to guide the eye smoothly. In this week's reader photo contest, we're celebrating the visual wonder of symmetry and patterns.
Winner Ken Malco's photo of Grace Episcopal Church makes it look as though the building were bisected and mirrored along the middle line. The bright blue sky with a smattering of clouds provides contrast and adds more visual interest to the shot.
In Ann Gridley's photo of the Cleveland Arcade, the ornateness of the metalwork stands out, while in Bill Goff's shot, the blur of the evenly spaced lights provides a sense of motion to the scene.
Next week's topic: Reading. Send us photos of interesting books or beautiful rooms you've read in.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.