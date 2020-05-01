Reader photo pick of the week: Sunrise or sunset

Charleston is nearly unrivaled when it comes to sunsets. Every day come 7 or 8 p.m., the sky is streaked with gorgeous pinks, purples and oranges, and the pedestrian can't help but be transfixed. For this week's photo contest, we're appreciating the art the sun gives us both locally and beyond.
This week's winner is Terry Williamson, who artfully frames the Charleston sunset sky behind the city's smattering of steeples and rooftops. Chris Graff also offers a gorgeous scene, capturing a pastoral moment distanced from the bustle of the city.
Next week's topic: Nostalgia. Whether it's an occasion in the distant past, or just the freedom we had right before quarantine began, recall a fond memory.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.