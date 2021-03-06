Reader photo pick of the week: Sunny

After what felt like a long and dreary February, it's been such a relief to have more frequent sunny days. Let's celebrate them with the photo submissions this week.
Our winner is Sharon Baker of Bluffton, whose photo perfectly encapsulates the feeling of spending a sunny day in the Lowcountry.
Special recognition also goes to Anne King of Charleston, whose bright and sunny daffodils are a lovely representation of the spring sun. Adele Myder of Summerville also had an interesting take on the topic with her picture taken during the August 2017 solar eclipse.
Next week's topic: shadows. In the words of Tonya McGue of Isle of Palms, whose photo partially inspired the choice, "With sunshine comes shadows," so send us your shadiest.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.
From Sharon Baker of Bluffton, "Photo taken at Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina in Mount Pleasant."
From the backyard of Elizabeth Bear of Mount Pleasant.
From Ronald Allan Charles of Goose Creek, "Sunny days offer shadows for good photos!"
From Merv Gibson of Charleston, "Photo of 8-21-2017 eclipse of the sun taken a few minutes after the full eclipse on a cloudy day."
From Bill Goff of Daniel Island, "This sunny photo was taken on the flight deck of the USS Yorktown aircraft carrier. It was taken up close to a jet refueling probe that extends out from the plane’s nose on the left side of the photo."
From Dale Johnson of Summerville, "Hilton Head Tennis & Beach Resort."
From Anne King of Charleston, "Beautiful sunny blue skies and cheerful sunny yellow daffodils ... HOORAY FOR SPRING!"
From Tonya McGue of Isle of Palms, "With sunshine comes shadows. Taken in Jasper National Park in Alberta, Canada."
From Adele Myder of Summerville, "taken during the August 2017 solar eclipse. I visited my sister and friends on her deck in Mount Pleasant, and we viewed the eclipse from there."
From Robert Peterson of Summerville, "Just a pleasant day at Pitt Street looking back towards Charleston."
