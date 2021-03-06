Reader photo pick of the week: Sunny

After what felt like a long and dreary February, it's been such a relief to have more frequent sunny days. Let's celebrate them with the photo submissions this week.

Our winner is Sharon Baker of Bluffton, whose photo perfectly encapsulates the feeling of spending a sunny day in the Lowcountry.

Special recognition also goes to Anne King of Charleston, whose bright and sunny daffodils are a lovely representation of the spring sun. Adele Myder of Summerville also had an interesting take on the topic with her picture taken during the August 2017 solar eclipse.

Next week's topic: shadows. In the words of Tonya McGue of Isle of Palms, whose photo partially inspired the choice, "With sunshine comes shadows," so send us your shadiest.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.