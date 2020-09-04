You are the owner of this article.
Reader photo pick of the week: Summer

From Ronald Allen Charles of Goose Creek, "Summer flips for joy!"

Summer means warm sunny yellows and cool watery blues if the submissions this week are anything to go by. From sunflowers to wall art and from pools to diving towers, they all are a celebration of summer.

From Michael Summer of Sumter, "Summer is the time to let your hair down and hit the road for an adventure. The photo was taken at the 2019 Hippie Fest in Columbia, S.C."

Our winner this week is Ronald Allen Charles, whose joyous photo of a girl doing a backflip on the beach is something to flip for. A special commendation also goes to Michael Summer, who, along with having the most fitting last name, captured the spirit of a summer road trip in his photo. 

Next week's topic: After school. As we all know, going back to school is even more stressful this year, so send us how you and/or your kids unwind once the virtual or in-person school day is done. 

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.

Reach Debbie Clark at 843-937-5581 and follow her on Twitter at @dlcdolphin. 

