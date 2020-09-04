Reader photo pick of the week: Summer

Summer means warm sunny yellows and cool watery blues if the submissions this week are anything to go by. From sunflowers to wall art and from pools to diving towers, they all are a celebration of summer.

Our winner this week is Ronald Allen Charles, whose joyous photo of a girl doing a backflip on the beach is something to flip for. A special commendation also goes to Michael Summer, who, along with having the most fitting last name, captured the spirit of a summer road trip in his photo.

Next week's topic: After school. As we all know, going back to school is even more stressful this year, so send us how you and/or your kids unwind once the virtual or in-person school day is done.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.