Reader photo pick of the week: Spring

March certainly seems like it's going out like a lion after this stormy week, so let's take some comfort in the springtime beauty of these photos.
Our winner this week is Susan Bryant of Mount Pleasant, who captured this shot of snowdrop flowers, one of the first harbingers of spring, at Cypress Gardens.
Special recognition also goes to Jeanne Kay Juhos of Charleston, whose photo reminded me of a "Canadian" take on the classic children's book "Make Way For Ducklings," as well as to Joel Rosenblatt of Mount Pleasant for his moment of springtime found in the plant department at the Lowe’s Home Center.
Next week's topic: Open windows. They let in fresh air, sunlight and can be a built-in frame for a picturesque view. Send us your best.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.
From Jennifer Almers of West Ashely, "Pear blossoms and new spring green leaves."
From Jack Breazeale of Mount Pleasant, "A sign at one of the entrances to the Urban Farm, to me, was perfect for the very beginning of Spring."
From Susan Bryant of Mount Pleasant, "My plein-air painting group visited Cypress Gardens in Moncks Corner last week where I captured this photo of snowdrop flowers, one of the first harbingers of spring."
From Merv Gibson of Charleston, "Spring at Middleton Place, Charleston."
From Bill Goff of Daniel Island, "The colorful sunflower photo submitted is from a street side flower market in Lucerne Switzerland."
From Michael Haley of Carmel, Ind., "I was sitting on our back porch deck enjoying a cup of coffee when I heard a noise. It was a proud mom with her ducklings passing through on way to the creek behind our home."
From Jeanne Kay Juhos of Charleston, "I took this photo in Mount Pleasant on April 21 of a Canada goose family and their goslings."
From Alan Koornick of Seabrook Island, "Opening day of Baseball season April 2019, Alpharetta, Ga. One of the joys of spring. Hopefully to return soon."
From Tonya McGue of Isle of Palms, "Hundreds of thousands of brilliant azaleas line the paths at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens each March."
From Nancy Mittelstadt of Mount Pleasant, "Photo taken of Dogwood blooms in our yard."
From Robert Peterson of Summerville, "What is a sure sign of Spring? The return of blue birds to our bird bath."
From Joel Rosenblatt of Mount Pleasant, "Taken in the plant department at the Lowe’s Home Center in Mt. Pleasant."
