You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Reader photo pick of the week: Spring

spring bryant.jpg

From Susan Bryant of Mount Pleasant, "My plein-air painting group visited Cypress Gardens in Moncks Corner last week where I captured this photo of snowdrop flowers, one of the first harbingers of spring."

March certainly seems like it's going out like a lion after this stormy week, so let's take some comfort in the springtime beauty of these photos.

Our winner this week is Susan Bryant of Mount Pleasant, who captured this shot of snowdrop flowers, one of the first harbingers of spring, at Cypress Gardens.

spring juhos.jpg

From Jeanne Kay Juhos of Charleston, "I took this photo in Mount Pleasant on April 21 of a Canada goose family and their goslings."

Special recognition also goes to Jeanne Kay Juhos of Charleston, whose photo reminded me of a "Canadian" take on the classic children's book "Make Way For Ducklings," as well as to Joel Rosenblatt of Mount Pleasant for his moment of springtime found in the plant department at the Lowe’s Home Center.

spring rosenblatt.jpg

From Joel Rosenblatt of Mount Pleasant, "Taken in the plant department at the Lowe’s Home Center in Mt. Pleasant."

Next week's topic: Open windows. They let in fresh air, sunlight and can be a built-in frame for a picturesque view. Send us your best.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

Uncover more stories from Charleston's 350 years of history that have been long forgotten over time. Sign up for this 5-part newsletter course to learn about key historical moments that aren't told in the story of Charleston.


On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.

Reader photos: Spring

+11 
+11 
spring almers.JPG
+11 
+11 
spring breazeale.JPG
+11 
+11 
spring bryant.jpg
+11 
+11 
spring gibson.jpg
+11 
+11 
spring goff.jpg

Reach Debbie Clark at 843-937-5581 and follow her on Twitter at @dlcdolphin. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News