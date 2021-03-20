Reader photo pick of the week: Spring

March certainly seems like it's going out like a lion after this stormy week, so let's take some comfort in the springtime beauty of these photos.

Our winner this week is Susan Bryant of Mount Pleasant, who captured this shot of snowdrop flowers, one of the first harbingers of spring, at Cypress Gardens.

Special recognition also goes to Jeanne Kay Juhos of Charleston, whose photo reminded me of a "Canadian" take on the classic children's book "Make Way For Ducklings," as well as to Joel Rosenblatt of Mount Pleasant for his moment of springtime found in the plant department at the Lowe’s Home Center.

Next week's topic: Open windows. They let in fresh air, sunlight and can be a built-in frame for a picturesque view. Send us your best.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

