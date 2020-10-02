You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Reader photo pick of the week: Spooky

spooky sunday.jpg

From Jackie Sunday of Mount Pleasant, "Carved pumpkin hung out a little bit too long after Halloween and got spooky."

It's October! Time for thrills and chills, and time to get spooky!

Our winner this week is Jackie Sunday, whose photo of a carved pumpkin left out too long looks just enough like a human face to set off the spooky alarm. 

spooky moody.jpg

From Robin Moody of Folly Beach, "I took this at Driftwood Beach, Jekyll Island, Ga." 

Special recognition also goes to Robin Moody of Folly Beach, not only for the most fitting name but also for the skeletal arms of the driftwood tree on the beach. Margaret Atwood of Charleston also gets recognition for her softer but no less spooky take on the topic.

spooky atwood.jpg

From Margaret Atwood of Charleston, "This image is taken from our front porch, downtown by Hampton Park. Lights in the dogwood change with the seasons, looking over Allan Park street lamps."

Next week's topic: Graveyards and cemeteries. Charleston is a haunted city, and the burial grounds of South Carolina can be both reverent and chilling. Send us your most haunting shots. 

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday.


On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.

Reach Debbie Clark at 843-937-5581 and follow her on Twitter at @dlcdolphin. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News