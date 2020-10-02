Reader photo pick of the week: Spooky

It's October! Time for thrills and chills, and time to get spooky!

Our winner this week is Jackie Sunday, whose photo of a carved pumpkin left out too long looks just enough like a human face to set off the spooky alarm.

Special recognition also goes to Robin Moody of Folly Beach, not only for the most fitting name but also for the skeletal arms of the driftwood tree on the beach. Margaret Atwood of Charleston also gets recognition for her softer but no less spooky take on the topic.

Next week's topic: Graveyards and cemeteries. Charleston is a haunted city, and the burial grounds of South Carolina can be both reverent and chilling. Send us your most haunting shots.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.