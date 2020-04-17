Reader photo pick of the week: Soaking up the sunshine

There's a certain joy that comes with being outside in the warm Lowcountry air, feeling the breeze and watching the sun set in the sky as the day disappears. As the sun shines down on us, we find the strength to continue our quarantine journey. So this week, we asked our readers to show us how they soak up the sun in a time like this.
Jackie Sunday went exploring in her neighborhood's marsh, and spotted these two deer relaxing in the grass. And out to the east, Doug Grier captured this lovely sunset over the Edisto marsh.
Next week's topic: Moonlight. What are do you see while sitting outside or walking around at night?
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.