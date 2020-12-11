Reader photo pick of the week: Silver

Getting silver in the Olympics might be a disappointment, but getting so many sparkling silver submissions this week felt like anything but.

Our winner this week is Michael Haley all the way from Carmel, Ind. — though his photo was taken on Kiawah Island. The glistening silver of ice on still-green marsh grass shows the brief beauty of a Lowcountry winter. Bill Smyth's silver wreath on a Church Street door is also a lovely, seasonal take on the topic.

Next week's topic: Red. Maybe this is the bright color of holly berries, or a favorite coat, or the rosy cheeks of a loved one just come in from the cold. Send us your reddest.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

Discover Charleston's hidden history. Uncover more stories from Charleston's 350 years of history that have been long forgotten over time. Sign up for this 5-part newsletter course to learn about key historical moments that aren't told in the story of Charleston. Email

Sign Up!

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.