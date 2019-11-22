We're surrounded by lights and signs at all times in a city setting, but some of those are more interesting than others. It's a noteworthy experience when a common, everyday sign can grab your attention and hold it.
We especially loved the shot from this week's winner Richard Hernandez. For folks who live and work in downtown Charleston, The Riviera Theater on King Street is a common sight. But in this photo, he captures the romantic art deco structure in a dynamic way that really captures the eye. The sunlight gleams off the lines and curves, while the folks walking down the sidewalk and working on the sign add motion and life to the photo.
Next week's topic: Dogs. Pass along some cute photos of your pets in holiday gear or other folks' pets at the park.
