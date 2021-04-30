You are the owner of this article.
Reader photo pick of the week: Showers

From Elizabeth Bear of Mount Pleasant, a Yellowstone "Snow Shower in the Wild."

April showers bring May flowers — but they also bring photo submissions.

From Bill Goff of Daniel Island, "A slightly different kind of shower, this photo of my granddaughter was taken at the Splash Island Waterpark, part of the Palmetto Islands County Park."

Our winner this week is Elizabeth Bear of Mount Pleasant, whose photo of a wolf in a snow shower was completely unexpected.

Special recognition goes to Bill Goff of Daniel Island, who also had an inventive take on the topic, as well as Ronald Allan Charles of Goose Creek and the lone festivalgoer who braved the rain shower in his photo.

Next week's topic: Rainbows. After clouds come showers, and after showers come rainbows. Send us your brightest.

Ronald Allan Charles of Goose Creek, "My sweetie-pie of significance appears to be the only spectator to brave the rain at Charleston’s Greek Festival a few years ago. The shower didn’t dampen the music!"

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.

Reach Debbie Clark at 843-937-5581 and follow her on Twitter at @dlcdolphin. 

