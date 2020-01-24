According to Merriam-Webster, to shimmer is "to shine with a soft tremulous or fitful light." Here in Charleston, things shimmer all around us constantly. The light glints and sparkles from surrounding bodies of water, and historic windows and buildings gently catch the sun during golden hour.
This week's winner, Mary Van Deusen, spotted some beachy birds enjoying the shimmer at Beachwalker Park. The light shines off of the waves and the feathers all at once. Richard Hernandez also captured a lovely scene, framing the reflection of the church steeples in a glistening puddle.
Next week's topic: Angular. Get geometric.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.
