You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Reader photo pick of the week: Shadows

shadows cowell.jpg

From Mark Cowell of Hanahan, "Late afternoon sun shining through a bottle collection on the window ledge made this picture on the opposite wall."

Shadows are dramatic. They often come from something familiar but turn it into something abstract and at times distorted. But anyone who can make a shadow puppet knows that. 

We got some excellent submissions this week, and our winner is Mark Cowell of Hanahan. His photo of late afternoon sun shining through bottles on a window ledge perfectly encapsulates the abstract drama of shadows.

shadows mcgue.JPG

From Tonya McGue of Isle of Palms, "Shadow palms on a wall in downtown Charleston."

Special recognition also goes to Tonya McGue of Isle of Palms and her quintessentially Charleston approach to the topic. Phil Ayers of Mount Pleasant also deserves recognition for his shadowy take on a family photo.

shadows ayers.JPG

From Phil Ayers of Mount Pleasant, "Walking on the beach with our Grandson at Sullivan’s Island on a beautiful Fall afternoon in 2017."

Next week's topic: Spring. The season's official start is coming up, so let's celebrate the end of winter and all the promise of spring. Send us your best. 

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

Uncover more stories from Charleston's 350 years of history that have been long forgotten over time. Sign up for this 5-part newsletter course to learn about key historical moments that aren't told in the story of Charleston.


On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.

Reader photos: Shadows

+9 
+9 
shadows ayers.JPG
+9 
+9 
shadows comer.JPG
+9 
+9 
shadows cowell.jpg
+9 
+9 
shadows hernandez.jpg
+9 
+9 
shadows koornick.jpeg

Reach Debbie Clark at 843-937-5581 and follow her on Twitter at @dlcdolphin. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News