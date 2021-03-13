Reader photo pick of the week: Shadows

Shadows are dramatic. They often come from something familiar but turn it into something abstract and at times distorted. But anyone who can make a shadow puppet knows that.

We got some excellent submissions this week, and our winner is Mark Cowell of Hanahan. His photo of late afternoon sun shining through bottles on a window ledge perfectly encapsulates the abstract drama of shadows.

Special recognition also goes to Tonya McGue of Isle of Palms and her quintessentially Charleston approach to the topic. Phil Ayers of Mount Pleasant also deserves recognition for his shadowy take on a family photo.

Next week's topic: Spring. The season's official start is coming up, so let's celebrate the end of winter and all the promise of spring. Send us your best.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.