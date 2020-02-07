Reader photo pick of the week: Rounded

Rounded elements can add an interesting visual twist to otherwise straightforward photographs. Otherwise familiar objects and places can appear different and new when a circular component is introduced.
This week's winner is Richard Hernandez. The rounded mirror in the foreground draws the eye immediately and provides an interesting visual contrast against the vibrant colors of the architecture behind it.
Also noteworthy is Alan Koornick's submission. Instead of directly seeing the environment the photographer is standing in, we observe it from a different perspective, mirrored through the metal spheres filling the scene.
Next week's topic: Aquatic creatures. You name it: Fish, birds, bugs, crustaceans are all fair game.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.