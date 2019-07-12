Summer road trips never disappoint when it comes to captivating views. This week's theme had our readers submitting their best road trip photos, and we got some intriguing results.
Jo Frkovich is this week's winner, submitting a sprawling tree corroded by the sea on a Jekyll Island beach. It's a quintessential coastal Georgia view.
Honorable mentions: Mark Degarmo's road sign capture, reminding us of the simple things we may want on a road trip, and Maria Spinosa's space-shifting passenger seat shot, offering a new perspective on staring out the window on a long drive.
Next week's topic: Church steeples. We have plenty to choose from here in the Holy City.
