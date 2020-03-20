Reader photo pick of the week: Relaxation

In a stressful, topsy-turvy time like this, we all need to take a break to look after ourselves and recharge. It's important to find time in the day to relax and decompress amid all the anxiety present in our current situation.
Our winner this week is Richard Hernandez. A stroll by The Battery is always a good relaxation tactic, and we're giving bonus points for the pup splayed out on the sidewalk. That's a mood.
Next week's topic: Quarantine views. How are you keeping yourself sane during this time of social isolation?
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.