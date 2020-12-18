Reader photo pick of the week: Red

In a clime with neither brilliant fall leaves nor gleaming snow, we can always count on red to give a bright pop of color in what can be a dreary season.

Our winner this week is Dan Mohan of Summerville, and his own caption says it all: "The not-so-distant musings from August of lounging in the summer warmth, a tropical beverage nearby, now fade as this red cooperates with the brilliant snow, both embraced by the December sun, all conspiring to deliver a small burst of pleasure."

Special recognition also goes to Robert Peterson of Summerville and his festive swathe of vibrant poinsettias.

Next week's topic: Green. Maybe this is the boughs of your Christmas tree, the grass of the Lowcountry marshes, or a favorite velvet dress. Send us your most verdant.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

Discover Charleston's hidden history. Uncover more stories from Charleston's 350 years of history that have been long forgotten over time. Sign up for this 5-part newsletter course to learn about key historical moments that aren't told in the story of Charleston. Email

Sign Up!

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.