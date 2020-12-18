You are the owner of this article.
Reader photo pick of the week: Red

From Dan Mohan of Summerville, "This image was taken in Westchester County, N.Y. The not-so-distant musings from August of lounging in the summer warmth, a tropical beverage nearby, now fade as this red cooperates with the brilliant snow, both embraced by the December sun, all conspiring to deliver a small burst of pleasure."

In a clime with neither brilliant fall leaves nor gleaming snow, we can always count on red to give a bright pop of color in what can be a dreary season. 

Our winner this week is Dan Mohan of Summerville, and his own caption says it all: "The not-so-distant musings from August of lounging in the summer warmth, a tropical beverage nearby, now fade as this red cooperates with the brilliant snow, both embraced by the December sun, all conspiring to deliver a small burst of pleasure."

Special recognition also goes to Robert Peterson of Summerville and his festive swathe of vibrant poinsettias.

From Robert Peterson of Summerville, "This season features the color red everywhere, and the poinsettia plant with its red leaves is a seasonal favorite. I took this at a greenhouse on a trip to New England. This was just a small section of a sea of red."

Next week's topic: Green. Maybe this is the boughs of your Christmas tree, the grass of the Lowcountry marshes, or a favorite velvet dress. Send us your most verdant. 

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.

Reach Debbie Clark at 843-937-5581 and follow her on Twitter at @dlcdolphin. 

