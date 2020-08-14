Reader photo pick of the week: Reading

Reading can inspire, teach, transport and comfort — all things we've needed at different times and especially during this year. At the very least, it's a relaxing way to spend a summer afternoon.

Our winner this week is Meghan Rowland of Mount Pleasant. Her photo has all the warm languidness of late summer in the Lowcountry and inspires warm memories of getting so lost in a book you could read anywhere. Carolyn Goff of Daniel Island also gave us a good chuckle with the photo of her granddaughter and a reading buddy in the Columbus Public Library's topiary gardens.

Next week's topic: Rhythm. Some of us have got it, some of us don't, but don't let that stop you! You can find rhythm in any strong, repeated pattern — and, yes, in the beat of a drum kit or upright bass.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.