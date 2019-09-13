With the recent deluge of rain in Charleston (thanks, Dorian), it seemed appropriate to call for photos of rainy days.
Robert Peterson's submission encapsulates what we imagine when we think about a rainy day in the Lowcountry. Dreary, gray sky. Expansive marshland views. Practically tangible humidity level. A+ work, Robert.
Other winners: Roxanne Wells' photo provides an interesting perspective — you can almost smell the water on the leaves. Bill Lackner's photo was called "rain please stop.jpg." We agree, Bill.
Next week's topic: Abstract. Get weird. Look at things a bit sideways, and send us your photos of them.
