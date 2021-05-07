You are the owner of this article.
Reader photo pick of the week: Rainbows

rainbows tezza.jpg

From Elizabeth Tezza of Sullivan's Island, "Photo taken with an iPhone 10, panorama setting, at the Chimanuka Game Reserve in Zambia."

There's beauty in a spring shower, but what's better than the rainbows that come after? 

rainbows mcgue.JPG

From Tonya McGue of Isle of Palms, "This photo is of a double rainbow (top one is harder to see) over a street lined with rainbow street banners in Jasper, Canada."

Our winner this week is Elizabeth Tezza of Sullivan's Island, whose photo from the Chimanuka Game Reserve in Zambia is everything you could ask for in a photo of a rainbow.

Special recognition goes to Tonya McGue of Isle of Palms, who certainly gave us the highest concentration of rainbows in one photograph, as well as Jack Ditterline of Charleston, who found his rainbow in a rainbow lorikeet.

rainbows ditterline (2).JPG

From Jack Ditterline of Charleston, "Probably not the rainbow you were thinking of, but this Rainbow Lorikeet was photographed on a trip to Australia."

Next week's topic: County parks. One of the best ways to enjoy the lovely late spring weather is to get out and explore what the closest county park has to offer. Send us your best. 

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.

Reach Debbie Clark at 843-937-5581 and follow her on Twitter at @dlcdolphin. 

