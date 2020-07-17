Reader photo pick of the week: Rain

On a scale of delicate to dramatic, we got rain photos of everything in between this week. I loved the impressionistic touch some had, and the Lowcountry weather was on full display.

Our winner this week is Anne King of Charleston. Her photo, "Make it Rain," encapsulates the topic in a grand yet also very local way.

Richard Hernandez of Goose Creek and Sean Hartman of Summerville also had striking responses to the topic, though on opposite ends of that delicate-to-dramatic scale.

Next week's topic: travel. I know, it still doesn't really feel safe to do anything more than day trips to state and national parks just yet. But what better time than now to pull out those souvenir shots and get lost in memories of past adventures? Send us your best.

Looking ahead, the newly discovered NEOWISE comet will be closest to the Earth on July 22. If any astro-photographers snap a shot of this once-in-a-lifetime cosmic event, we'd love to see it.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.