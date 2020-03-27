Reader photo pick of the week: Quarantine views

Faced with the fear of monotony, folks have been coming up with inventive ways to pass the time during this period of social isolation. This week, we asked our readers to demonstrate how they're embracing the comfort of home while keeping sheltering in place interesting.
Our winner this week is Roxanne Wells. She artfully captures her dog staring off into the distant freedom, while framing the shot with wooden porch slats to recall the containment of quarantine.
Next week's topic: Adventure. While exploring your neighborhood, what have you uncovered?
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.